Shirley Ann Murks White, 72, of Clover, SC, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 peacefully at her home and surrounded by her family.
The graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Enon Baptist Church in Smyrna, SC. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Bratton Funeral Home and other times at the home of son, Bill White, 2738 Boheler Rd. Clover, SC 29710.
Shirley was born on June 28, 1947 in Rogersville, AL. She was the daughter of the late Marvin Millard Murks and Josephine Rice Murks. She worked for the Clover Post Office as a carrier and was a veteran in the US Army.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Bill "Henry" White, Sr., son, Bill Henry White, II, daughter, Sarah Shires, grandchildren, Christian White, Addison Sigmon, Steve White, Andy White, Valerie White, DeAnna Shires, Natalie Shires, Rebeckah Shires, and 2 sisters.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sons, Jeffrey Clay White, Barry Allen White, and 6 siblings.
