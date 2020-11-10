1/1
Shirley Wiesenmeyer
1932 - 2020
May 4, 1932 - November 8, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mrs. Shirley Ann Wiesenmeyer, 88, passed away on Sunday, November 9, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00-1:45 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wiesenmeyer was a native of Springfield, IL and the daughter of the late Carl and Irene Stewart Weiland. Her mother passed when she was a young child and was raised by Carl and her loving mother, Dorothy Weiland. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and worked as a nurse before retiring from the Internal Revenue Service. In addition to outings, she enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and watching the Home Shopping Network. She was the widow of Harold Jacob Wiesenmeyer.
Mrs. Wiesenmeyer is survived by her son, Mark Wiesenmeyer (Jacque) of Suches, GA; her daughter, Sharon A. Ferguson of Rock Hill; her grandchildren, John and Jason Camp; and Shawn, Erin and Reid Ferguson; and five great-grandchildren, Dexter, Rosie, Juliet and Avery Camp; and Emalyne Ferguson.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Wiesenmeyer's name to Hospice & Palliative Care, Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Drive, Suite 150, Fort Mill, SC 29707.
Condolences may be made to Mrs. Wiesenmeyer family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
