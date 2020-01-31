Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney C. Bennett III. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Visitation 2:30 PM - 3:15 PM Mount Holly United Methodist Church 1996 Mount Holly Road Rock Hill , SC View Map Funeral service 3:30 PM Mount Holly United Methodist Church 1996 Mount Holly Road Rock Hill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Sidney "Sid" Clyde Bennett III, 84 years of age, went home to be with his heavenly father on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home.



Funeral service will be 3:30 pm Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Mount Holly United Methodist Church, 1996 Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service in the church foyer from 2:30 to 3:15 pm.



Sid was born on June 21, 1935, in Swainsboro, GA to the late Sidney Clyde Bennett, Jr. and the late Effie McKinna Bennett. Sid was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Linda Young Bennett. Sid was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. He was a man who had a passion for learning. Upon graduating from Georgia Tech in 1958, he began his career as an Engineer with Lockheed in Marietta, Ga. He received his Master's in Economics, eventually, he earned his PHD in Marketing and a minor in Finance while teaching at University of Alabama. He went on to teach Marketing at Saint Louis University, University of Missouri at Rolla and Winthrop University. Before he retired, he continued his love of learning by taking Accounting courses and passing his CPA exam. Upon his wife's passing, Sid became a grief counselor/mentor to other men who lost their wives to cancer. This group would affectionately become known as The Brothers. Before his illness, Sid was an active member of Mount Holly United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir each week.



He is survived by his four children, his son, David Bennett (Aimee) of Atlantic Beach, FL; his three daughters, Debbie Green of Charlotte, NC, Kathy (Stan) Layden of Nolensville, TN, Karen Bennett of Charlotte, NC; his six grandchildren, Monica Bennett, Grant Bennett, Sarah (Dylan) Murray, Bennett Layden, Montgomery Green, and Rachel Green; his brother, William H. "Bill" (Leslie) Bennett of Waycross, GA; his niece, Lisa (Eric) Strickland of Richmond Hill, GA.



The family would like to thank Ms. Sonia Benjamin for taking such exceptional care and dedication to our father, Sid during his last 2 years. As well as Hospice and Palliative Care of Greater Charlotte for their support and guidance.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greater Charlotte, PO Box 470408 Charlotte, NC 28247 or Mount Holly United Methodist Church, 1996 Mount Holly Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Condolences may be made at

