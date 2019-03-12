Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Thomas McKee. View Sign

Sidney Thomas McKee 89 passed away peacefully at Piedmont Medical Center, March 9, 2019.



Born on April 4, 1929 in Charlotte, NC he was the son of the late Shelly Knox McKee, Sr. and Pearl Anderson McKee. He is preceded in death by his brothers Shelly Jr., William (Bill), Flay and his sister Margaret Huddleston.



He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Anna Ratterree McKee, daughter Pat M. Ferrell of Catawba, SC, and son Darrell A. McKee of Rock Hill, SC. He leaves a rich legacy that includes his two grandchildren that he loved dearly Chad David Gerrald of Rock Hill, SC and Jennifer Gerrald Blackmon of Dallas,TX and by countless people that he touched every day with his grace, his genuine smile and his beautiful blue eyes.



He was retired from Rock Hill School District and a retired Army veteran having served in the Korean War. Sidney was a member of the Rock Hill District Retiree Group, a member of the VFW 2889 and a member of the Gospel Light Baptist Church.



Funeral services will be held on March 13, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 1:00pm and services will follow at 1:00pm. Family and friends are invited to continue the celebration of Sidney's legacy immediately following the services at the residence of Chad Gerrald, 984 Nightingale Road, Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. McKee's name to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



