So K Lee, 92, of York, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
So K was born on January 21, 1927 in Canton, China to the late Long Cheung Lee and Cha Ying Yee. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons Bill and wife Ling, Frank and wife Sandy, John and wife Teresa, and Simon and wife Shirley; daughters Guan Run, Lana and husband Robert, Xiu Lan and husband Rui Yuan and Annie. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.
www.basscares.com
Published in The Herald on Apr. 25, 2019