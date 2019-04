So K Lee, 92, of York, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.So K was born on January 21, 1927 in Canton, China to the late Long Cheung Lee and Cha Ying Yee. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.Those left to cherish her memory include her sons Bill and wife Ling, Frank and wife Sandy, John and wife Teresa, and Simon and wife Shirley; daughters Guan Run, Lana and husband Robert, Xiu Lan and husband Rui Yuan and Annie. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.