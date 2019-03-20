Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonda Harris McLaughlin. View Sign

Mrs. Sondra Harris McLaughlin, 81, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home.



Mrs. McLaughlin was born in Knoxville, TN and the daughter of the late Marvin Olinghouse and Mary Bright Olinghouse. She retired from Duke Energy as a member of the employee assistant program. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McLaughlin was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. McLaughlin, Jr.



Mrs. McLaughlin is survived by her son, Thomas C. McLaughlin, III and his wife, Amber of Kershaw, SC and her daughter, Michele M. Bishop and her husband, Darrell of Rock Hill; and her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



The family has requested that no flowers nor food be provided but memorials may be made to Rideability Therapeutic Riding, 937 Stallion Spirit Trial, Clover, SC 29710.

