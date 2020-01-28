Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sophie Nix. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Sophie Nix, 94, of Rock Hill, went peacefully to her heavenly home surrounded by her loving family on January 26, 2020. She was born on July 23, 1925 to the late Roland and Glennie Crenshaw Lattimore of Great Falls. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Rev. Paul B. Nix and a brother, Dr. Ralph E. Lattimore. She is survived by a son, Paul B. Nix, Jr. of Fort Lauderdale FL, daughters Betsy Mills (David) of Rock Hill SC and Barbara Satterwhite (Rev. Cliff) of Easley SC. She is also survived by three grandchildren and five great grandchildren, all of whom affectionately knew her as "Ahma". She was blessed to have several loving nieces and nephews. After graduating from Furman University where she met her husband, Paul, she attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary with him. Thereafter, she pursued her career as a public school teacher, teaching in Greenville, Anderson, Barnwell, Pickens and Chester Counties over the next forty years. As a devoted Baptist preacher's wife, which she considered to be her life's calling from a young age, she faithfully supported her husband Paul's five church pastorates across SC, serving in various church leadership roles throughout his ministry. At the time of her passing, she was a member of Northside Baptist Church, Rock Hill SC. Her sweet, caring and gentle demeanor, her steadfast devotion to her strong Christian faith and her supportive love for her family and friends will always be a cherished memory. Hers was indeed a life well lived. Following a private graveside service, the family will greet friends in the sanctuary of Northside Baptist on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1 pm followed by a 2 pm service to celebrate Mrs. Nix's life. The Rev. Dr. Scott Davis and the Rev. Dr. Jerry Sosebee will officiate. The family requests that memorable donations be made to the Northside Baptist Church. The family wishes to express it's sincere appreciation to the Brookdale Assisted Living staff and to Agape Hospice. Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.

