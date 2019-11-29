Sovonne Potts Ukam FORT MILL, SC - Sovonne Potts Ukam, 62, a native of Fort Mill, S.C. passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, 12:00 noon, December 7, 2019, at United AME Zion Church, Fort Mill, S.C. Rev Dr. Herman Dade will be officiating. Sovonne was born April 12, , in York County S.C. She was the daughter of the late Marcus and Johnie Mary Potts, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Ernest E. Hill IV of Collingswood, NJ, also six siblings Marcus Potts Jr., Marcene Juergensen, Grayling Potts, Sarah Morrison, Mary Suits and Johnnie Potts.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 29, 2019