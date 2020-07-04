SSG (Ret.) Kenneth Walter Frederick entered into rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery with Rev. Clarence Moore, officiating. Survivors are his loving wife, Laura Frederick of Hephzibah, two sons, Kenneth T. Frederick of Chester, SC and Ken'Darius Frederick of Rock Hill, SC; a daughter, Tari (Tyrus) Goodwin of Columbia, SC; two brothers, Ronell Frederick Jr. of Maryland and Michael (Cathy) Frederick of Chester, SC; two sisters, Loretta Hardin of Rock Hill, SC and Rosetta (Larry) Campbell of Chester, SC; sister-in-law, Pinky Miller of Greensboro, NC; three grandchildren and one great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 12 to 5pm with social distancing observed.



Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815



