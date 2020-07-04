1/1
SSG Kenneth Walter (Ret.) Frederick
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SSG's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SSG (Ret.) Kenneth Walter Frederick entered into rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery with Rev. Clarence Moore, officiating. Survivors are his loving wife, Laura Frederick of Hephzibah, two sons, Kenneth T. Frederick of Chester, SC and Ken'Darius Frederick of Rock Hill, SC; a daughter, Tari (Tyrus) Goodwin of Columbia, SC; two brothers, Ronell Frederick Jr. of Maryland and Michael (Cathy) Frederick of Chester, SC; two sisters, Loretta Hardin of Rock Hill, SC and Rosetta (Larry) Campbell of Chester, SC; sister-in-law, Pinky Miller of Greensboro, NC; three grandchildren and one great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 12 to 5pm with social distancing observed.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved