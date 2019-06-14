Mr. Stanley "Stan" Keith Wingate, 64, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Wingate was born in Rock Hill and the son of the late Reuben and Winona Wingate and of the Baptist faith. Mr. Wingate was a Paramedic working at Piedmont Medical Center, Lancaster EMS, River Hills EMS, and Med Center AIR. He also worked with Duke Power Company Construction in the Safety Department. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wingate was preceded in death by his daughter, Jillian Wingate.
A memorial service for Mr. Wingate will be 7:00 PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road with Rev. Terry Wingate and Jordan Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the funeral home prior to the service and other times at the home of Jerry and Dianne Wingate, 3252 Tanglewood Drive, Rock Hill, SC.
Mr. Wingate is survived by his wife, Shari Howe Wingate of Tega Cay; his daughters, Jessica Meyer (Jeremy) of Coeur d'Alene, ID, Amanda Blake (Kurt) of Midlothian VA, and Kayla Partain of Greer, SC; his two brothers, Terry Wingate and Jerry Wingate (Dianne) of Rock Hill; his sister, Donna Loving of Pelham, Al; and his five grandchildren.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on June 14, 2019