Mr. Stanley L. Hardin, 59 of 2787 Dawson Dr. Lot 36 passed away April 18, 2019. His funeral will be 2pm Wed. at Sandy River Baptist Church in Chester, SC with Pastor Keith Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be on Tues. 12 noon - 3pm at Christopher King Memorial Chapel, 121 Mobley St., Chester, SC and 4pm - 7pm at Faith Funeral Service York, SC. The family will receive friends at the home on his niece Crystal Jennings, 322 Woodcrest Dr., York, SC. Services by Faith Funeral Service of York.
Published in The Herald from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2019