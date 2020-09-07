1/
Stephen A. Sargeant
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve, age 64, of Rock Hill, South Carolina went to be with our Lord on September 3rd, 2020. He was born April 24, 1956 in Washington DC, the son of Bettie Jean Sargeant and the late John Page Sargeant, Jr. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his infant grandson Ryder Sargeant and his brother Robert Page Sargeant. Steve is survived by his loving mother as well as his son Brandon Sargeant of Myrtle Beach, SC; brother, Tom Sargeant and his wife Reae of Alexandria, VA; sister, Jacqueline Washburn and husband Chris of Lenoir, North Carolina and five nieces and nephews. A private graveside service to celebrate his life is planned and interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, North Carolina. Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel of Rock Hill, South Carolina is providing services to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved