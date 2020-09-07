Steve, age 64, of Rock Hill, South Carolina went to be with our Lord on September 3rd, 2020. He was born April 24, 1956 in Washington DC, the son of Bettie Jean Sargeant and the late John Page Sargeant, Jr. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his infant grandson Ryder Sargeant and his brother Robert Page Sargeant. Steve is survived by his loving mother as well as his son Brandon Sargeant of Myrtle Beach, SC; brother, Tom Sargeant and his wife Reae of Alexandria, VA; sister, Jacqueline Washburn and husband Chris of Lenoir, North Carolina and five nieces and nephews. A private graveside service to celebrate his life is planned and interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, North Carolina. Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel of Rock Hill, South Carolina is providing services to the family.



