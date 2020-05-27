Stephen Sewell Adkins GRIFFIN, GA - Mr. Stephen Sewell Adkins, age 79, of Griffin, GA, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Stephen was born in York, South Carolina on September 2, 1940, to the late Mr. James and Mrs. Pauline Adkins. As a high school graduate, he was enlisted into the United States Navy and became a well-decorated veteran of the Vietnam War. During his enlistment, Stephen earned the honor of receiving National Defense Service, Good Conduct, Navy Achievement, Presidential Unit Citation, Armed Forces Expeditionary, and Vietnam Campaign Medals. Following his service in the U.S. Military, Stephen developed a passion for leather craftsmanship; for which he was well-known for over 40 years. Additionally, he was a Boy Scout Master and active in the Methodist Church for many years. Stephen was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed by many. In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Charlee P. Adkins. He is survived by three sons, Steve, Jeff, and Billy Adkins; grandsons, Adam, Jacob, and Julien Adkins; and one great-grandson, Luke Adkins.

