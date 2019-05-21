Mr. Stephen Lee Bradley, 57, passed away, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his home.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel.
Born in Oceana, West Virginia, Mr. Bradley was the son of the late, Robert McKinley Bradley and Ethel Pearl Maynor Bradley. He was a US Army Veteran, was a member of Impact Church, he loved motorcycles, hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Teresa Bradley; sons, Scott Slawter of Charlotte, and Tim Slawter, (Tula) of Tega Cay; sister, Peggy Bradley Elkins of Hilldale, WV; six grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, two nieces, and his fur babies, Yeti, Bella, Scamper, and Rosie.
Memorials may be made to the York County Humane Society 8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715
Published in The Herald on May 21, 2019