Stephen Paul Herring, 52, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his home.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Dr. Tom Patterson officiating. Burial will be in Laurelwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:15 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Born in Rock Hill October 31, 1967, Mr. Herring was the son of Elizabeth Carter Herring and the late Leslie Bass Herring. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley L Herring. Mr. Herring was retired from Rock Hill Fire Department with 25 years of service. He was a member of Woodhaven Baptist Church.
Surviving are his daughter, Kyla Herring (Tommaso Rizzo) of Rock Hill; his granddaughter, Brenda Rizzo of Rock Hill; his grandson, Luigi Rizzo of Rock Hill; his brother, Les (Rebecca) Herring of Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Herring's name to Code Green.org a PTSD Help Group for Fire Fighters, EMS workers and Law Enforcement Officers.
