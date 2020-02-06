Mr. Stephen Matthew Pecarro, age 31, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Wolfe Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Unity Presbyterian Church in Fort Mill, with Rev. Susan Moorefield officiating.
A native of Fort Mill, S.C., Stephen graduated from Fort Mill High School in 2006. He was a longtime member of Unity Presbyterian Church where he was baptized as a young child. He was very athletic, playing football, basketball and baseball. Stephen loved his family and adored his son, Jackson.
Surviving are his parents, Samuel Joseph Pecarro and Stephanie Fliess Pecarro of Fort Mill; his son, Jackson Pecarro; his brother, Samuel Richard Pecarro and his wife, Heather and their children, Samuel and Clay; and his brother, Spencer Clay Pecarro. He is also survived by his paternal grandfather, Joseph William Pecarro as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Joyce Fliess; paternal grandmother, Ora Pecarro; and uncles, Rock and Jimmy.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a Trust Fund for his son, Jackson M Pecarro (contact Wolfe FH for address); or Unity Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1267, Fort Mill, SC 29716.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 6, 2020