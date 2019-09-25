Stephen Randall Coleman, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, September 23, 2019 at his home in Catawba, SC.
Funeral services for Mr. Coleman will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Catawba Baptist Church, 2639 Catawba Church Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Doctor Ron Richardson and Reverend Doctor Tommy Huddleston officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Mr. Coleman was born August 26, 1943 to the late Luther Randall Coleman and the late Louise Munn Coleman. He was a veteran of the US Army and served his community as a City of Rock Hill Police Officer for 30 years. Mr. Coleman was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother to his family; He will be greatly missed.
Mr. Coleman is survived by his loving wife, Carole "Sid" Haire Coleman; his children, sons, William Alex Coleman of Clinton, SC, David Randall Coleman (Katreka) of Chester, SC, Joshua Stephen Coleman of Rock Hill; his daughter, Dawn Michelle Coleman Shareieff (Sai) of La Masa, CA; eight grandchildren, Elijah, Miranda (Dylan), Tyler, Kaylan, Kyla, Kenlee, Ethan and Cyrus; his great-grandchild, Wyatt; his brother, William "Bill" Coleman (Nancy) of Chester, SC; his sisters, Barbara C. Slemp of Rock Hill and Linda Craig (Richard) of North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund
901 E Street, NW Suite 100 Washington, DC 20004-2025 [email protected] .
Published in The Herald on Sept. 25, 2019