Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051

Stephen "Steve" Ellsworth passed away peacefully in his apartment on November 24, 2019.



A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Chapel, 1320 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill, SC on January 11, 2020 at 2pm. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. He will be buried on April 4, 2020 in Pioneer Cemetery on the University of Kansas campus with his parents (Fred and Lucille); his brother Robert; his Auntie Maud Ellsworth; and his first wife Betsy.



Known by all as a loving, loyal, and family oriented individual, Steve was a true gentleman with abundant good cheer and a talent for storytelling. Steve was born on December 28, 1927 and raised in Lawrence Kansas where his father was the Secretary of the University of Kansas (KU) Alumni Association for 39 years. Steve earned his Bachelor's Degree from KU, School of Business in 1949. Very proud of his ties to KU, he continued his lifelong support of the University through donations, and by funding two scholarships. One in the name of his Auntie Maud Ellsworth and the second in the name of his first wife, Elizabeth Ellsworth.



After university he was drafted into the U.S. Army, graduated from the Engineering Officer Candidate School and assigned to the 839th Engineer-Aviation Battalion, building an air field in Osan, Korea during the war.



Steve was very lucky to have enjoyed two long and joy filled marriages. He met "Betsy" (Elizabeth Swigart) in college and married after his return from Korea. They shared 38 years together before she died from a long battle with ovarian cancer. Steve leaves behind his two sons, Scott and Brian; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In 1995, Steve married widow, "Bobbie" Mallard of Rock Hill SC. He spent the last 24 years of his life in SC with Bobbie and her wonderful family. Bobbie had three children (Wes, Kim, and Alison), and their extended families including seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Bobbie passed away earlier this year in February 2019.



He was both a student and a mentor all his life, enjoying a long and successful career in Human Resources where he could regularly apply his people skills and business acumen. Steve held positions with Westvaco in Sandusky, OH and NYC; Clay-Adams and guest lecturer at Rutgers University on the subject of Human Resource Management in NYC; Huyck Corp in Stamford, CT, and Mechanical Technology Inc. (MTI) near Albany NY.



An avid golfer, Steve played in his company league, with his sons and friends, and taught his grandsons the game. He loved skiing, sharing his condo in Vail and was a devoted fan of the KU Jayhawks. Over the years Steve was active in his community and his church, supporting the arts.



Steve supported several local charities and memorials may be made to the University of Kansas Alumni Assoc., 1266 Oread Ave, Lawrence, Kansas 66045; or to the Arts Council of York County, SC, where he served on the Board of Directors, 121 East Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730.



