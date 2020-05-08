Stephen Robert Walrath, 67, of Hickory Grove, SC, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, peacefully at his home and surrounded by his loved ones.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Hickory Grove Cemetery with the Reverends Sandy Starnes and Larry Nunn officiating.
Stephen was born on November 11, 1952 in Dover, Delaware. He was the son of the late Robert Faulke Walrath and Marie Duncan Walrath. He was veteran in the US Marine Corps and was a faithful donator to the s Project. He loved his pets, Riley and Ash, grand dogs, Brownie, Bailey and Levi. He was an avid knife collector. He was a member of Living Stone Fellowship.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Cathy Darlene Hill Walrath, sons, Jason Robert Walrath (Lori), Jeremiah Robert Walrath (Missy), Joshua Stephen Walrath (Amanda), and Jacob Lassiter Walrath, daughter, Jessica Marie Boykin (Matthew), seventeen grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his sister Kathryn Marie Merceri.
In memory of Stephen R. Walrath, memorials may be made to , 1349 W. Peachtree St. Atlanta, GA 30309 or to Canines for Warriors, 114 Camp Canine Rd. Pointe Verda, FL 32081.
Published in The Herald on May 8, 2020