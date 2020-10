Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephen U. Crank 57, of 3740 Land Rd. Chester SC, passed away on Thursday Oct .1, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill SC. Graveside service was held on Sunday Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:00pm at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Leeds, with Rev. James Owens officiating. King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC was in charge of arrangements.



