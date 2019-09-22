Steven Charles Swaile of Lake Wylie, SC passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at home with family by his side. He fought a courageous three-year battle with cancer. The son of William and Patricia Swaile of Tega Cay, SC former, residents of Lakewood, NY, he was born October 18, 1966 in Kittaning, PA. He attended Southwestern schools graduating from Cazenovia (NY) High School in 1985. He retired from Sinclair Landscaping in June 2018. He is survived by his wife of twenty-seven, Carolyn G. Swaile, daughter Megan Lea Swaile and Andrew JS Swaile of the home, brother David F. Swaile (Beverly) of Cincinnati, OH and Richard A. Swaile (Amy) of Stow, OH, and his parents and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are by Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill, SC 29708. Visitation hours are 5:30 - 6:30 with services following on Monday, September 23, 2019. Due to allergies the family request that everyone refrain from wearing perfume. www.palmettofh.com
Published in The Herald on Sept. 22, 2019