Stewart Ann Dragner
1949 - 2020
Stewart Ann Dragner, 71, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC.

She was married to the late Louis Robert Dragner.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in York, with the Reverend Tom Sherer officiating. Burial will follow at Bethesda Presbyterian Church Cemetery in York.

Surviving are her son, Louis James Dragner (Katharine); her daughter, Katrina Wood (Andrew); and four grandchildren, Lillyann Wood, Kinleigh Wood, Barnes Dragner, and Ward Dragner. Also she is survived by her brother, James Anthony Barnwell, and two sisters, Vickie Johnson and Lisa Baker.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 10 West Liberty St. York, SC 29745.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Dragner family.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
