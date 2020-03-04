Ms. Barbara Sue Harrison Faile, 76, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Lancaster Health & Rehab.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Lakewood Baptist Church, with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.
Born in Rock Hill, Ms. Faile was the daughter of the late Calvin Monroe Harrison and the late Frances Mahaffey Harrison. She was a nail technician and enjoyed fishing and dancing, especially shagging.
Surviving are her son, C. Keith (Lisa) Faile of Oak Island, NC; her daughter, Elizabeth Faile of Fort Mill; three grandchildren, Megan Bangle, Ryan Faile and Ty Mitchell; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Judy Jerome of Rock Hill; and her brother, Wayne (Roxanne) Harrison of Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:30a.m-12:30p.m at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Faile's name to the of SC, 4124 Clemson Blvd., #L, Anderson, SC, 29621or to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 311 N. Main St., Ste B, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Faile family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 4, 2020