Susan Beth Damron Wedge, 52, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Family and friends will gather at 11 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Good Samaritan Church, 5220 Crowders Cove Rd. Lake Wylie, SC 29710, to celebrate the life of Beth. The Reverend Tod Alexander will be officiating.
Beth was born on September 29, 1967 in Cincinnati, OH. She was the daughter of Harold Reed Damron and Ruby Lloyd Damron. Beth was a graduate of Appalachian State University and was a teacher for 15+ years, currently teaching at Oakridge Elementary School in Lake Wylie. She had a passion for her students and a love of teaching.
Beth is survived by her husband, Todd Lawrence Wedge, daughter, Taylor Mackenzie Wedge, brother, Danny Damron, and sister, Debbie Damron.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 15, 2019