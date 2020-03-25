Mrs. Susan Cheek Yarborough "Mimi", 60, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 in Charlotte, NC.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Yarborough was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Yarborough, her sister, Donna Henshaw, and her parents, Thomas Jefferson Cheek and Eva Mae Parrish Cheek. She was a member of Carolinas Cornerstone Church and employed at Brothers Heating and Air.
Survivors include her son, L. J. Helms (Haley Sanders); daughter, Hannah Bumgardner (Kyle) of Fort Lawn; brothers, Tommy Cheek of Rock Hill and Jimmy Cheek of York, SC; sisters, Wanda Neil (David) and Tammy Blew (Donald) both of Rock Hill; grandchildren, J. J. Ballard, Lee Helms, Kylie Bumgardner and Gatlin Bumgardner.
A memorial service at Carolinas Cornerstone Church will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 25, 2020