Mrs. Susan Elizabeth Dye Jacobs, age 75 of Fort Mill, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at Atrium Health Care - Pineville.
The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Doby's Bridge Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Steve Austin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Born in Rock Hill, Susan was a daughter of the late Daniel Perry Dye, Jr. and Mary Sue Nims Dye. She graduated from Winthrop College. Susan was an elementary school teacher and later was a purchasing agent for National Gypsum of Charlotte.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Jesse Emmett Jacobs, Jr.; her children, Lise J. Williams and her husband Tim, Jesse Jacobs III and wife Shirl, and Suzi Proctor and her husband David; her sister, Dorothy "Dot" Dye Swenson and her husband Glenn of Fort Mill; brother-in-law, William Folsom of Fort Mill; nine grandchildren, Robby Howard (Ava), Lance Jacobs, Michael Williams (Paige), Jake Williams (Regan), Josh Jacobs, Ashley Proctor, Jordan Proctor, Chloe Pepper, Will Proctor and Sara Proctor; and seven great-grandchildren, Ava, River, Knox, Caden, Cole, Macy, and Miles. She was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Perry Dye III and her sister-in-law, Carole Jacobs Folsom.
Memorials may be made to Doby's Bridge Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1028, Fort Mill, SC 29716.
