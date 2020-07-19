Mrs. Susan Inez Hancock Lester, 57, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.



Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be planned at a later date.



A native of Fort Mill, Mrs. Lester was a daughter of Betty Irene Taylor Hancock and the late James Emmette Hancock.



In addition to her mother, Mrs. Lester is survived by her daughter, Robbie Twedt and her husband Kyle; three grandchildren, James, Hannah and Madison Twedt; three great-grandchildren, Beckham, Braxton, and Brayden; two brothers, J.C. Crocker and his wife, Ann, and Haney Hancock and his wife, Doreen; two sisters, Barbara Whisnant and her husband, David and Betty Lou Blackwell; and several nieces and nephews.



Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.



