Susan Inez (Hancock) Lester
1962 - 2020
Mrs. Susan Inez Hancock Lester, 57, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be planned at a later date.

A native of Fort Mill, Mrs. Lester was a daughter of Betty Irene Taylor Hancock and the late James Emmette Hancock.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Lester is survived by her daughter, Robbie Twedt and her husband Kyle; three grandchildren, James, Hannah and Madison Twedt; three great-grandchildren, Beckham, Braxton, and Brayden; two brothers, J.C. Crocker and his wife, Ann, and Haney Hancock and his wife, Doreen; two sisters, Barbara Whisnant and her husband, David and Betty Lou Blackwell; and several nieces and nephews.

Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
975 Riverview Road
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-980-7444
