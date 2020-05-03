Susan Marie Beaver Campbell, 59, of Conover, NC, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, NC.
Susan was born on October 31, 1960, in Charlotte, NC. She was the daughter of the late Voigt Beaver and Mary Frances Moore Beaver.
She is survived by her husband, Hugh L. Campbell, daughter, Katie Campbell Rayfield (Rick), son, Corey Wayne Campbell (Kelly), granddaughter, Emma Rayfield, and siblings, Eddie Beaver, Bill Beaver, Jessica Beaty, their spouses and children, and sister-in-law, Melissa Beaver.
In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her brother, Kim Beaver.
In memory of Susan Campbell, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care: Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave. Charlotte, NC 28226.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Campbell family.
Published in The Herald on May 3, 2020