Susann Harris

Susan Webster Harris, 61, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Rock Hill.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM today, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill with Charles Crockett officiating.
Born in San Diego, CA, Ms. Harris was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Ray Webster and Geraldine Grantham Webster and worked at Northrup Grumman of Charlotte.
Survivors include her daughters, Amber Dellenger ( Kenny) of Saucier, MS and Chelsea Murray of Rock Hill; son, Raymond Hamel (Allison) of Omaha, NE; sister, Roxann Layton (Jerry) of Rock Hill; grandchildren, Raegan Dellenger, Dalton West, Aubrey Davis, MaKaela Davis, and Emma Blair Dellenger.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.com