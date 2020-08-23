1/1
Susann Harris
Susan Webster Harris, 61, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Rock Hill.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM today, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill with Charles Crockett officiating.

Born in San Diego, CA, Ms. Harris was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Ray Webster and Geraldine Grantham Webster and worked at Northrup Grumman of Charlotte.

Survivors include her daughters, Amber Dellenger ( Kenny) of Saucier, MS and Chelsea Murray of Rock Hill; son, Raymond Hamel (Allison) of Omaha, NE; sister, Roxann Layton (Jerry) of Rock Hill; grandchildren, Raegan Dellenger, Dalton West, Aubrey Davis, MaKaela Davis, and Emma Blair Dellenger.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
