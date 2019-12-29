Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Chappell. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne Elaine Chappell of Tega Cay, SC passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, surrounded by loved ones. Sue was born on December 27, 1946 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Leroy Norcross Chappell, Jr. and Mary Byrne Kelly Chappell. She was the widow of Richard Charles (Chuck) Boelkins, to whom she was married for 38 years. Sue was the founder and CEO of ArtzNBiz in Conyers, GA.



A celebration of Sue's life will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm. The event will take place at The Spratt Building located at 215 Main Street in Fort Mill, SC.



Sue was a graduate of Georgia State University's Executive MBA program and served on several Boards for foundations and causes she was passionate about. An entrepreneur and corporate strategist, she ran her own business, coaching executives and leadership teams from various disciplines. She was a world traveler, spending time in many countries including Japan, China, Germany, Austria and Italy. She was an active member of multiple Chambers of Commerce and non-profit organizations and she enjoyed collaborating with and assisting others to secure grant funding. Sue spent time with family and friends in her communities where she made a positive impact, and many active social groups where she was an influential member.



Survivors include her brother, Robert Chappell of Mount Laurel, New Jersey and her sister, Lynne Myers of Hayesville, NC. Following the passing of her husband in 2014, Sue moved to Tega Cay, SC to be closer to her sister's children and grandchildren, and is survived by them as well as numerous other nieces, nephews and their children.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations to be made to Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Condolences:

Suzanne Elaine Chappell of Tega Cay, SC passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, surrounded by loved ones. Sue was born on December 27, 1946 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Leroy Norcross Chappell, Jr. and Mary Byrne Kelly Chappell. She was the widow of Richard Charles (Chuck) Boelkins, to whom she was married for 38 years. Sue was the founder and CEO of ArtzNBiz in Conyers, GA.A celebration of Sue's life will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm. The event will take place at The Spratt Building located at 215 Main Street in Fort Mill, SC.Sue was a graduate of Georgia State University's Executive MBA program and served on several Boards for foundations and causes she was passionate about. An entrepreneur and corporate strategist, she ran her own business, coaching executives and leadership teams from various disciplines. She was a world traveler, spending time in many countries including Japan, China, Germany, Austria and Italy. She was an active member of multiple Chambers of Commerce and non-profit organizations and she enjoyed collaborating with and assisting others to secure grant funding. Sue spent time with family and friends in her communities where she made a positive impact, and many active social groups where she was an influential member.Survivors include her brother, Robert Chappell of Mount Laurel, New Jersey and her sister, Lynne Myers of Hayesville, NC. Following the passing of her husband in 2014, Sue moved to Tega Cay, SC to be closer to her sister's children and grandchildren, and is survived by them as well as numerous other nieces, nephews and their children.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations to be made to Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com Published in The Herald on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close