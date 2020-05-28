Sybil F. Price, born April 7th, 1955, passed away on Monday, May 18th, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Roda F. Moseley and Stoy Benjamin Faile. She is survived by three sons, James Medlin, Joshua Allen Price, and David Ray Price, Jr. two brothers, Stanley B. (Butch) Faile, and Timothy J. Moseley, and wife, Sandra Moseley, (sister-in-law).
She had three grandchildren, Alexis Truesdale, Perry Price, and Jonathan Price Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband, David R. Price, Sr. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later time. Parker Funeral Home in Rock Hill is in charge of her services.
Published in The Herald on May 28, 2020