Sybil Ruth (Davis) Ide (1958 - 2019)
Service Information
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
975 Riverview Road
Rock Hill, SC
29730
(803)-980-7444
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harvest Ministries Church of God of Prophecy
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Harvest Ministries Church of God of Prophecy
Obituary
Sybil Ruth Davis Ide of Rock Hill passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.

Sybil was born on December 25, 1958 in Wake County, NC to the late Thad Jones and Christine Alford Davis. She was a United States Air Force Veteran. Sybil attended Harvest Ministries Church of God of Prophecy. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, music and watching birds, but most of all she loved her husband and family. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her huge loving heart.

Survivors include her loving husband of twenty-two years, Richard "Rick" E. Ide Jr.; sister Lisa Sturges of Rock Hill; niece Amanda Ramsey (Adam) and their daughter Lizzie of Rock Hill; nephew Matthew Vick (Denise) of Fort Mill. Also, she leaves behind her special "Boy Kitty" Seymour.

A funeral service to celebrate Sybil's life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Harvest Ministries Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Gary Adkins and Pastor Ken Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, Rock Hill.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Harvest Ministries Church.

Whitesell Funeral Home is proudly serving the Ide family.
Published in The Herald on July 18, 2019
