Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sybil Ruth (Davis) Ide. View Sign Service Information Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill 975 Riverview Road Rock Hill , SC 29730 (803)-980-7444 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Harvest Ministries Church of God of Prophecy Funeral service 11:00 AM Harvest Ministries Church of God of Prophecy Send Flowers Obituary





Sybil was born on December 25, 1958 in Wake County, NC to the late Thad Jones and Christine Alford Davis. She was a United States Air Force Veteran. Sybil attended Harvest Ministries Church of God of Prophecy. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, music and watching birds, but most of all she loved her husband and family. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her huge loving heart.



Survivors include her loving husband of twenty-two years, Richard "Rick" E. Ide Jr.; sister Lisa Sturges of Rock Hill; niece Amanda Ramsey (Adam) and their daughter Lizzie of Rock Hill; nephew Matthew Vick (Denise) of Fort Mill. Also, she leaves behind her special "Boy Kitty" Seymour.



A funeral service to celebrate Sybil's life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Harvest Ministries Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Gary Adkins and Pastor Ken Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, Rock Hill.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Harvest Ministries Church.



Online condolences may be registered at



Whitesell Funeral Home is proudly serving the Ide family.

Sybil Ruth Davis Ide of Rock Hill passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.Sybil was born on December 25, 1958 in Wake County, NC to the late Thad Jones and Christine Alford Davis. She was a United States Air Force Veteran. Sybil attended Harvest Ministries Church of God of Prophecy. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, music and watching birds, but most of all she loved her husband and family. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her huge loving heart.Survivors include her loving husband of twenty-two years, Richard "Rick" E. Ide Jr.; sister Lisa Sturges of Rock Hill; niece Amanda Ramsey (Adam) and their daughter Lizzie of Rock Hill; nephew Matthew Vick (Denise) of Fort Mill. Also, she leaves behind her special "Boy Kitty" Seymour.A funeral service to celebrate Sybil's life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Harvest Ministries Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Gary Adkins and Pastor Ken Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, Rock Hill.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Harvest Ministries Church.Online condolences may be registered at www.whitesellfuneralhome.net Whitesell Funeral Home is proudly serving the Ide family. Published in The Herald on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close