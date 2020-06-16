Ms. Sylvia Ann McCorkle, 84, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, SC.
Ms. McCorkle was born in Rock Hill, SC, and was the daughter of the late Ward T. McCorkle and the late Lula Ross McCorkle. She was a member of Woodvale Baptist Church. Ms. McCorkle worked at Celanese Corporation and retired from Winthrop University.
The service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Reverends Mark Collins and Glen Self officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until time of service on Wednesday, June 17 at the funeral home.
Ms. McCorkle is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and several special friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. McCorkle's name to Woodvale Baptist Church, 1538 Springsteen Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.