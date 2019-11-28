Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Anne (Sutton) Maggart. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Anne Sutton Maggart, 83, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 peacefully at her home.



A memorial service will be held at 6 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the memorial service.



Sylvia was born on October 11, 1936 in Bainbridge, GA. She was the daughter of the late Leroy D. Sutton and Dorothy Margaret Daniels Sutton. She attended Christian Fellowship House of Prayer in York. Sylvia never met a stranger, she was a loving, caring mother, and friend to all.



She is survived by her daughters, Donna Anne Cochran (Clyde), Susan Jewel Rippy (Mike), Lynda Danielle Cockerham, sons, Donald Edward Sweat, Jr., Jason Allen Maggart, brother, Jimmy Sutton (Hilda), 6 grandchildren, Krystal Kesler (Willie), Brandy Cochran Blocki (Frank), Donald E. Sweat, III, Justin Michael Rippy, Brittany Susan Rippy, Joshua Cockerham, 7 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Fellowship House of Prayer, 1552 Filbert Hwy. York, SC 29745.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Maggart family.

Sylvia Anne Sutton Maggart, 83, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 peacefully at her home.A memorial service will be held at 6 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the memorial service.Sylvia was born on October 11, 1936 in Bainbridge, GA. She was the daughter of the late Leroy D. Sutton and Dorothy Margaret Daniels Sutton. She attended Christian Fellowship House of Prayer in York. Sylvia never met a stranger, she was a loving, caring mother, and friend to all.She is survived by her daughters, Donna Anne Cochran (Clyde), Susan Jewel Rippy (Mike), Lynda Danielle Cockerham, sons, Donald Edward Sweat, Jr., Jason Allen Maggart, brother, Jimmy Sutton (Hilda), 6 grandchildren, Krystal Kesler (Willie), Brandy Cochran Blocki (Frank), Donald E. Sweat, III, Justin Michael Rippy, Brittany Susan Rippy, Joshua Cockerham, 7 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Fellowship House of Prayer, 1552 Filbert Hwy. York, SC 29745.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Maggart family. Published in The Herald on Nov. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close