Sylvia Anne Sutton Maggart, 83, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 peacefully at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 6 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the memorial service.
Sylvia was born on October 11, 1936 in Bainbridge, GA. She was the daughter of the late Leroy D. Sutton and Dorothy Margaret Daniels Sutton. She attended Christian Fellowship House of Prayer in York. Sylvia never met a stranger, she was a loving, caring mother, and friend to all.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Anne Cochran (Clyde), Susan Jewel Rippy (Mike), Lynda Danielle Cockerham, sons, Donald Edward Sweat, Jr., Jason Allen Maggart, brother, Jimmy Sutton (Hilda), 6 grandchildren, Krystal Kesler (Willie), Brandy Cochran Blocki (Frank), Donald E. Sweat, III, Justin Michael Rippy, Brittany Susan Rippy, Joshua Cockerham, 7 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Fellowship House of Prayer, 1552 Filbert Hwy. York, SC 29745.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Maggart family.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 28, 2019