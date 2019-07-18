Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Heath Renwick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Sylvia Heath Renwick died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home in Rock Hill. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at New Mt. Olivet A.M.E Zion Church in Rock Hill. The family will receive friends following the service. Ms. Renwick was a graduate of Emmett Scott High School and Livingstone College. She went on to earn a Master's degree from Indiana University at Bloomington. She was a retired educator with Rock Hill School District Three where she spent 27 years teaching English at Northwestern High School. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Juanita Heath and her brother James R. Heath, Jr. Ms. Renwick is survived by her daughter Regina Renwick Gingles (Chip), her grandson Neil Gingles, and a host of cousins and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation. Contributions may be sent to Post Office Box 12286, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or made online at

