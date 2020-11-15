Sylvia Noble
October 13, 1935 - November 12, 2020
York, South Carolina - Sylvia Lee Allen Noble, 85, of York, SC passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Westminster Health and Rehab in Rock Hill, SC.
Sylvia was born on October 13, 1935 in Charlotte, NC. She was the daughter of the late William Richard Allen and Alma Clements Allen. She was a member of Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in York, SC.
Sylvia is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Noble, Sr., sons, Robert "Bob" Noble, Jr. (Freda), Steve Noble, grandchildren, Julia Noble, Candace Noble Jaminski (James), great grandchildren, Noah Jaminski, Madilynne Jaminski, and Nathan Jaminski.
In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her son, Paul Noble, and sister, Sandra Smith.
In memory of Sylvia A. Noble, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
