Mr. Theron Wayne Gordon, 73, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Atrium Health, Pineville.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 am-1:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Born in Fort Mill, August 3, 1946 Mr. Gordon was the son of the late Theron D. Gordon and the late Virginia Snyder Gordon. Wayne was also preceded in death by his step-daughter, Lisa N Ash and his brother, Larry Gordon. Wayne was a US Navy Veteran during Vietnam War. Wayne was retired from RHP&F with over 20 years of service. Wayne will be remembered for his love of airplanes. He was the former National President of OX5 Aviation Pioneer organization. Trips to OX5 Reunions and Sun 'n Fun Air Shows were some of his favorite pastimes. Any visit or package received from him always included light up necklaces and orange slices. Spoiling his grandchildren, his friends and beloved dogs was one of his best traits that will be greatly missed.
Mr. Gordon is survived by his wife, Katherine Sandra Bigger Gordon; his step-son, Charles "Chuck" S. (Shannondoah) Deaver of Moncks Corner, SC; his three granddaughters, Susannah Deaver, Savannah Deaver both of Charleston, SC, Gracie Reuss of Nashville, TN; his grandson, Tradd Deaver of Charleston, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Gordon's name to OX5 Aviation Pioneers, PO Box 769, Troy, OH 45373.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 17, 2020