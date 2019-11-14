Tamara Lea Vanderburg Gray, 59, of York passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 following a short battle with cancer.
Tamara was born on June 16, 1960 in El Paso, Texas. She was the daughter of Faye McDonald and Mack McDonald. Tamara will be remembered as a hard worker, loving mother and wonderful friend. She loved her flowers, plants and her two fur babies FeFe and Harley. Tamara also enjoyed spending time in Maggie Valley with her husband and family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband Forester Gray, sons Jason Korpulinski of Fuquay Varina, NC and Dallas Keck and wife Krista of Gastonia, NC. Also surviving are four grandchildren Emma, Jayda, Haven and Koah; three sisters Gina Vanderburg, Robin Wallace, Jamie Honeycutt and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Flowers will be accepted at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 14, 2019