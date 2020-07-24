I want to offer my condolences to Tammy’s family. Tammy was a sweet lady, who I knew from Hardee’s. That smile and hardworking attitude will certainly be missed by all her friends who are regulars at breakfast. May you Rest In Peace.
Mr.Kenny
Friend
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Belinda Barber Pendergrass
Friend
July 24, 2020
The Starr family send our condolences on the lost of our cousin Tammy McLeod Holley. May she Rest In Peace.
Joyce, Tab, Chell, Yolanda & Narada
Tab thomas
Family
