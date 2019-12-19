Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tara Pearson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tara Christine Pearson (Lowery) ROCK HILL, SC - Tara Christine Pearson (Lowery), 28, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. She was born March 28, 1991, in Johnstown, PA, to James and Judith (Thomas) Lowery. Tara earned an Associates Degree in Health Sciences from Ultimate Medical Academy in 2015. She married Justin Matthew Pearson on October 22, 2012. Tara loved helping people, and even in passing helped others by being an organ donor. She is preceded in death by her grandparents. She is survived by her parents; husband, Justin; a sister Elizabeth Gosik (Michael); two brothers Aaron Prosser and Eddie Lowery; two sons Thomas Fivecoat and Noah Pearson; two daughters Tayler Pearson and Kylee Pearson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future.

