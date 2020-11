Or Copy this URL to Share

Tarrell Donnell Coleman

December 7, 1962 - October 29, 2020

Great Falls, South Carolina - Terrall Donnell Coleman 57, of 600 Peay Ridge Road, Great Falls, SC passed away on Thursday October 29, 2020 at MUSC- Lancaster, SC. Graveside Service will be held on Thurs. November 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at New Birth Church Cemetery with Rev. Rebecca Edwards officiating. Viewing 2-6 pm on Wednesday at King's Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Road, Great Falls, SC.





