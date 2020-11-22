Or Copy this URL to Share

Taurik Tobias

April 7, 1981 - November 18, 2020

Chester, South Carolina - Taurik Tobias, 39, of 103 Lowry Street, Chester, SC, passed away on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at his home. Celebration of life will be held on Tues. Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Christian Home Baptist Church Parking lot with Rev. Corey Sanders delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Public Viewing 2-7 pm on Monday Nov. 23, 2020 at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home.





