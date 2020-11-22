1/
Taurik Tobias
1981 - 2020
{ "" }
Taurik Tobias
April 7, 1981 - November 18, 2020
Chester, South Carolina - Taurik Tobias, 39, of 103 Lowry Street, Chester, SC, passed away on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at his home. Celebration of life will be held on Tues. Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Christian Home Baptist Church Parking lot with Rev. Corey Sanders delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Public Viewing 2-7 pm on Monday Nov. 23, 2020 at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
NOV
24
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Christian Home Baptist Church Parking lot
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
