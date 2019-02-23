Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ted O. Martin. View Sign

Mr. Ted O. Martin, 92, Passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Atrium Health Center, Pineville, NC.



Funeral service for Mr. Martin will be 12:00 noon Monday, February 25, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with burial to follow at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 11:00 am until 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.



Mr. Martin was born April 26, 1926 in Draper, now Eden, North Carolina, to the late Robert Lee Martin and the late Novella May Hawks Martin. He was the widower of Edna Holliman Martin to whom they were married 27 years before her passing. Mr. Martin worked for Celanese Corporation for over 40 years, after retiring he transported vehicles for Enterprise Rentals, and was with Griffin Motors.Mr. Martin was a member of Trinity Bible Church, Rock Hill.



Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of 17 years, Vallie Lewis Martin; his son, Edward Martin and wife Dana of Greensboro, NC; five grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Jean Martin Funderburk and his brother, Henry Martin.



Condolences may be made online at

Mr. Ted O. Martin, 92, Passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Atrium Health Center, Pineville, NC.Funeral service for Mr. Martin will be 12:00 noon Monday, February 25, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with burial to follow at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 11:00 am until 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.Mr. Martin was born April 26, 1926 in Draper, now Eden, North Carolina, to the late Robert Lee Martin and the late Novella May Hawks Martin. He was the widower of Edna Holliman Martin to whom they were married 27 years before her passing. Mr. Martin worked for Celanese Corporation for over 40 years, after retiring he transported vehicles for Enterprise Rentals, and was with Griffin Motors.Mr. Martin was a member of Trinity Bible Church, Rock Hill.Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of 17 years, Vallie Lewis Martin; his son, Edward Martin and wife Dana of Greensboro, NC; five grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Jean Martin Funderburk and his brother, Henry Martin.Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net Funeral Home Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

(803) 326-2051 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close