Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teddie Joe Hinson. View Sign

Teddie Joe Hinson, 81, of Cramerton, passed away March 11, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born November 28, 1937 in Whiteville, NC, the son of the late Ashley Hayes Hinson and Minnie McLamb Elliott. Teddie spent his early years in Little River, SC. He retired from Cramerton Fire Department and Pneumafil after 50+ years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Elaine Crow Hinson; brothers, Timothy, Leonard and Colin Elliott and 2 twin boys. He is survived by his 2 twin daughters, Gale Hinson Rogers of Belmont and Gay Hinson Carswell and husband Darrell of Clover, SC; sons, Evona Brian Hinson, and Timothy Hinson of Gastonia, NC and; brothers, Bill and wife, Cleo of Mt. Holly, Samuel Elliott and wife Teresa of Lowell; sister, Addie Sue Elliott Pearson and husband Mickey of Belmont, NC; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews and nieces. A memorial service officiated by the Revs. Jacob Deaton and Steve Hicks will be held 2 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Riverside Baptist Church, 171 South Main Street, Cramerton, NC 28032. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to church. A guest registry is available to sign online at

Teddie Joe Hinson, 81, of Cramerton, passed away March 11, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born November 28, 1937 in Whiteville, NC, the son of the late Ashley Hayes Hinson and Minnie McLamb Elliott. Teddie spent his early years in Little River, SC. He retired from Cramerton Fire Department and Pneumafil after 50+ years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Elaine Crow Hinson; brothers, Timothy, Leonard and Colin Elliott and 2 twin boys. He is survived by his 2 twin daughters, Gale Hinson Rogers of Belmont and Gay Hinson Carswell and husband Darrell of Clover, SC; sons, Evona Brian Hinson, and Timothy Hinson of Gastonia, NC and; brothers, Bill and wife, Cleo of Mt. Holly, Samuel Elliott and wife Teresa of Lowell; sister, Addie Sue Elliott Pearson and husband Mickey of Belmont, NC; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews and nieces. A memorial service officiated by the Revs. Jacob Deaton and Steve Hicks will be held 2 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Riverside Baptist Church, 171 South Main Street, Cramerton, NC 28032. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to church. A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com Funeral Home Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel

1503 South York Road

Gastonia , NC 28052

(704) 853-1300 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close