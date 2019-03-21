Teddie Joe Hinson, 81, of Cramerton, passed away March 11, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born November 28, 1937 in Whiteville, NC, the son of the late Ashley Hayes Hinson and Minnie McLamb Elliott. Teddie spent his early years in Little River, SC. He retired from Cramerton Fire Department and Pneumafil after 50+ years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Elaine Crow Hinson; brothers, Timothy, Leonard and Colin Elliott and 2 twin boys. He is survived by his 2 twin daughters, Gale Hinson Rogers of Belmont and Gay Hinson Carswell and husband Darrell of Clover, SC; sons, Evona Brian Hinson, and Timothy Hinson of Gastonia, NC and; brothers, Bill and wife, Cleo of Mt. Holly, Samuel Elliott and wife Teresa of Lowell; sister, Addie Sue Elliott Pearson and husband Mickey of Belmont, NC; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews and nieces. A memorial service officiated by the Revs. Jacob Deaton and Steve Hicks will be held 2 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Riverside Baptist Church, 171 South Main Street, Cramerton, NC 28032. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to church. A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teddie Joe Hinson.
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Published in The Herald on Mar. 21, 2019