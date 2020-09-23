1/1
Teddy Wright
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marshall "Teddy" Theodore Wright, Jr., 57, of Clover, SC, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 peacefully at his home and surrounded by his loved ones.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Midway Baptist Church with the Reverend Mark Dellinger and Preston Clinton officiating. Burial will follow at Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Thursday at Midway Baptist Church.

Teddy was born on July 3, 1963 in Rock Hill, SC. He is the son of Judy Turner Pittman and the late Marshall Theodore Wright, Sr. Teddy was a devoted member of Midway Baptist Church where he served as Interim Pastor, Youth Pastor, Chairman of Deacons, and co-ed Sunday School Teacher.

In addition to his mother, Teddy is survived by his wife, Amanda "Mandy" Jamieson Wright, daughters, Jessy Wright (Jamie Fox), Priscilla Wright Stiles (Jeremy), son, Dexter Wright, grandchildren, Hollis and Hallie Grace Stiles, Jordyn and Jacye Fox, sisters, Tina and Angie, brothers, Marshall Wayne, Jasper, Jimmy, and Danny, and step-father, Bill Pittman.

In memory of Teddy Wright, memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or to Midway Baptist Church, 12948 Hwy 55 Clover, SC 29710.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Wright family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved