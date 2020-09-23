Marshall "Teddy" Theodore Wright, Jr., 57, of Clover, SC, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 peacefully at his home and surrounded by his loved ones.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Midway Baptist Church with the Reverend Mark Dellinger and Preston Clinton officiating. Burial will follow at Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Thursday at Midway Baptist Church.
Teddy was born on July 3, 1963 in Rock Hill, SC. He is the son of Judy Turner Pittman and the late Marshall Theodore Wright, Sr. Teddy was a devoted member of Midway Baptist Church where he served as Interim Pastor, Youth Pastor, Chairman of Deacons, and co-ed Sunday School Teacher.
In addition to his mother, Teddy is survived by his wife, Amanda "Mandy" Jamieson Wright, daughters, Jessy Wright (Jamie Fox), Priscilla Wright Stiles (Jeremy), son, Dexter Wright, grandchildren, Hollis and Hallie Grace Stiles, Jordyn and Jacye Fox, sisters, Tina and Angie, brothers, Marshall Wayne, Jasper, Jimmy, and Danny, and step-father, Bill Pittman.
In memory of Teddy Wright, memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or to Midway Baptist Church, 12948 Hwy 55 Clover, SC 29710.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com
.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Wright family.