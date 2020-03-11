Telitha "Tidy" Mae Swope, 82, of McConnells went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 following a period of declining health. Mrs. Swope was born on April 6, 1937 in Hughes Creek, WV to the late Roosevelt Bailey Ayers and Bernice Mae Tucker Ayers. She was a member of First Baptist Church McConnells. Tidy loved to sew and embroider, make jewelry, create scrapbooks and do family genealogy. Prior to her retirement Mrs. Swope worked as a consultant where she helped dental offices become more efficient. She loved spending time with her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Thelbert "T.A." Swope, son Thelbert A. "Al" Swope II, four brothers and three sisters. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Pat Clonch (Pam) Metz of Greer, SC, Bill Swope(Debra) of McConnells, Joe Swope of McConnells, daughter in law Debbie Swope of Parma, Ohio, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two brothers, three sisters and 32 nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of McConnells. The family will greet friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of McConnells, 4189 Chester Hwy, McConnells, SC 29726. The family would like to give special thanks to Providence Care Hospice, especially her nurse Tina and home health aid Hariette , for all their love, compassionate care, and support they provided Mom and our family. Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 11, 2020