Terri Canty



Lyman, SC



Teresa Diane Canty, 69, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Henry Issac and Artie George Canty.



Survivors include two brothers, Bobby Canty and wife, Letha of Lyman and Marion "Shorty" Canty and wife Joann of Rock Hill ; two sisters, Stella Stokes of Rock Hill and Libby Rabon and husband, Joey of York. She was predeceased by a brother, Leonard Canty.



Graveside Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, May 17, 2019 in the church cemetery of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Rock Hill. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until 1 PM in the church prior to the service.



Stribling Funeral Home



Duncan, SC

