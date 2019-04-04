Terrance T. Robinson (1987 - 2019)
Terrance T. Robinson 32, of 520 Bonnie Lane Chester SC, passed away on Friday March 29, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Sat. April 6, 2019 at 2:00pm at Christian Home Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. James Williams officiating. and Rev. Daniel Chisholm delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Viewing 1-7pm on Friday at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home.
Funeral Home
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
