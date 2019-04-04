Terrance T. Robinson 32, of 520 Bonnie Lane Chester SC, passed away on Friday March 29, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Sat. April 6, 2019 at 2:00pm at Christian Home Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. James Williams officiating. and Rev. Daniel Chisholm delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Viewing 1-7pm on Friday at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The Herald on Apr. 4, 2019