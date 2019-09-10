Terri Nicole Seed, 25 of Apex, NC, formerly of Fort Mill, SC passed away on 9/7/2019 from complications after a lifetime of dealing with Dravet Syndrome. Visitation will be at 1 PM on 9/11/2019 with service to follow at 2 PM at Cary Church of God, 107 Quade Dr, Cary, NC. She was the daughter of Karen Chapman Seed of Apex, NC and Jeff Seed and wife Karen Otto-Seed of Cary, NC. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Brittney Seed, step-sister Taylor Burrage, maternal grandparents Eve and Doug Chapman of Fort Mill and step-grandparents Gail and Robert Otto, Fort Mill. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Linda and Terry Seed, Fort Mill.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Dravet Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 3026, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 10, 2019