Terrick A. Ervin (1983 - 2019)
Terrick Ervin, 35, of 626 Maple Street, Rock Hill, SC passed on January 31, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m.at Parker Funeral Home followed by funeral services begin at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home Entrusted.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 6, 2019
