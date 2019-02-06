Terrick Ervin, 35, of 626 Maple Street, Rock Hill, SC passed on January 31, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m.at Parker Funeral Home followed by funeral services begin at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home Entrusted.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrick A. Ervin.
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
Published in The Herald on Feb. 6, 2019